Explore the world of ceramics or get your hands dirty in a spring garden, demystify the world of annuity investing or expand your conversational Spanish at Sandhills Community College.
Ceramics Project Class is for students with basic skills who want to explore a single theme in a session long project. Held Mondays and Wednesdays, April 12-May 8, from 5:30 to 8 p.m, this class will cost $75.
Beautiful Spring Herbs and Plants Garden is for students who want to learn how to grow summer herbs in a grow bag. All supplies provided with class fee. Held Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to noon, this class will cost $75. An additional class will be offered on Tuesday, April 18.
Annuities: Myths and Misconceptions will demystify the world of annuity investing. This course covers fixed, indexed, variable, and immediate annuities and buying and investing strategies. Workbooks and helpful literature are provided. Held on Tuesdays, April 18-May 2, from 3 to 5 p.m., this class will cost $35.
Spanish II Conversation is for students who wish to expand their knowledge gained from Spanish Beginning Conversation. Emphasis is placed on the progressive development of listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. You will comprehend and respond with increasing proficiency to spoken and written Spanish .The prerequisite for this course is Beginning Spanish Conversation or prior experience. Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, April 3-May 3, from 2 to 4 p.m., this class will cost $75 plus the cost of the text.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.