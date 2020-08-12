You have probably seen “Jurassic Park,” maybe even numerous times. But have you ever watched it outside, under the stars? The outdoor viewings this weekend at the Sunrise Square will intensify the thrill and suspense of the 1993 classic.
Last weekend, the Sunrise Theater brought movies back to Moore County with several screenings of “Jaws” on the Sunrise Square. With the area enclosed with tents, guests brought chairs and blankets to make their assigned seating area a cozy space which one guest referred to as his “circle of trust.” Each 10-foot circle can seat a group of up to four people, who may remove their masks when seated. Circles are spaced six feet apart to follow social distancing guidelines. Two concession stands are available with a special new addition from the Southern Pines Brewing Company — the Together We Are Moore Czech Pilsner beer.
Weather-permitting, “Jurassic Park” will hit the big inflatable screen at 8:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday(Aug. 14, 15 and 16). In this adventure classic, a wealthy entrepreneur and a team of genetic scientists clone several species of dinosaurs and attempt to create a wildlife park. A disgruntled park employee’s sabotage leads to a park-wide power failure leaving them all in a struggle for survival.
“Jurassic Park” Trivia
• The film was based on the novel by Michael Crichton and directed by Steven Spielberg. The dinosaurs were created with groundbreaking computer-generated imagery by Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) and with life-sized animatronic dinosaurs.
• Jurassic Park opened Friday, June 11, 1993, and broke box office records its first weekend with $47 million. It eventually grossed $402 million in the U.S., and just over $1 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of 1993 and the highest-grossing film ever at the time. Steven Spielberg received $250 million, the largest sum any individual has made from a movie. Universal Pictures paid Michael Crichton $2 million for the rights to his novel before it was even published.
• The film won more than 42 awards, including three Academy Awards for its technical achievements in visual effects and sound design.
• The Tyrannosaurus’ roars were a combination of dog, penguin, tiger, alligator and elephant sounds. The sound of the T. Rex’s footsteps was created by cut sequoias crashing to the ground. The sounds made by the Brachiosaurs were a combination of whale and donkey sounds. The cute Dilophosaurus sound was made by chirps of a swan.
• The most difficult effect to pull off was the vibrating rings of water in the car scene. The crew didn’t know how to create them, but told Spielberg they could. The night before the shoot, a member of the special effects team discovered that plucking guitar strings with a glass of water on the guitar could create the effect. The next day they fed guitar strings under the car’s dashboard and had a man on the floor pluck the strings to create the rings.
• In the control room scene when Nedry and Hammond are arguing, “Jaws” is playing in a small video window on one of the computer screens.
• In 2005, paleontologist Dr. Mary Schweitzer discovered red blood cells and soft tissue in the fossilized bones of a T. Rex, meaning dinosaur cloning may someday become a reality.
Summer classics will continue at the Sunrise with “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” opening Aug. 21. Tickets to all outdoor movies are $10 per person. For more details and guidelines, visit the Sunrise Theater website or contact the Sunrise at Information@SunriseTheater.com.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater, and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.