The compatriots of the Sandhills Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution invite the public to attend the upcoming George Washington birthday celebration at the Pinehurst Village Chapel, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m.
Franklin Merrell, president of the Salisbury Chapter of the North Carolina SAR, will discuss the Long Island spy ring that Gen. Washington developed after the disastrous Revolutionary Battle of Long Island and Manhattan. The story inspired the TV series "Turn,” but Merrell’s presentation is without the creative liberties taken by script writers. It traces the activity of the spy ring that was so deep that they were not found out until the 1930s when someone stumbled on some old family papers.
Merrell is the retired chair of the industrial engineering program at Rowan Cabarrus Community College and is an adjunct faculty member in the Systems Engineering program at UNC Charlotte, where he teaches project management and quality systems.
To learn more about the Sons of the American Revolution, visit www.sandhillssar.org or contact Jack Laflin, the Sandhills SAR chapter’s registrar at laflin47@gmail.com.
