Weymouth Center becomes a winter wonderland with an all-outdoor festival to celebrate the holidays. For three days, Dec. 10-12, Miracles at Weymouth brings the magic of the season to life for young and old. Enjoy activities, the holiday market, food, live entertainment, the Toy Shop with Santa and Mrs. Claus, photo opportunities and the beauty of the historic Boyd House windows dressed for the season.
This community-based program, presented by the Women of Weymouth committee, offers visitors a chance to enjoy a wonderland at Weymouth Center. Admission is by donation of any amount.
Postponed from last year due to COVID-19 regulations, the committee had another year to expand their plans for this festival.
“When we first thought about organizing this event, we knew we needed to find a way to have an outside event and raise some funds for Weymouth and local businesses,” says Mary Hilgenberg, event co-chair. “Miracles at Weymouth is an event where a whole family can come and be outside and enjoy the holiday atmosphere.”
Strong community support brings together the best of the Sandhills with over 35 local vendors, businesses and artisans at the Holiday Market, offering a broad variety of products and gifts. Back by popular demand, Weymouth Christmas Shoppe rounds out the shopping experience.
“The Dawg Wagon and Roasted and Toasted food trucks will have a variety of savory items for sale, while Weymouth serves the traditional free home-made cookies and cocoa on the veranda,” says Kathy Newcomb, another event co-chair. “For live entertainment, we’ll have local musical and singing groups, dancers, and actors, including a special performance by Jonathan Drahos, director of Uprising Theatre Company/Shakespeare in the Pines.”
Children of all ages will enjoy a visit to the Toy Shop, where Santa and Mrs. Claus will be hard at work. Elves will help write letters to the North Pole and have a special mailbox for speedy delivery.
The “Miracles Mile” of beautifully decorated window displays are generously created by local garden clubs, businesses, and artisans. Community involvement and sponsorship are key to this event and to supporting Weymouth for future generations.
Glenda Kirby, Friends of Weymouth Board member and event co-chair says, “Miracles at Weymouth offers entertainment, food, crafts, vendors, beautiful grounds, Santa and Mrs. Claus and a holiday atmosphere. It will also ensure that more and more people will learn about Weymouth. Families are our focus and young people and anyone who wishes to support this asset. I am supporting Weymouth through my husband Claude Kirby’s Trust and through my personal donations, as I feel that Weymouth is a very special place and needs to be preserved for our families, children and grandchildren.”
Volunteers from schools — including Pinecrest Patriots Women’s Volleyball teams — as well as other nonprofits and local civic groups, will work alongside Weymouth Center volunteers to staff this large community event.
Women of Weymouth Chair Beverley Reynolds says she is excited.
“I see Miracles as a community inspired event for families to enjoy a day’s outing taking in our beautiful Weymouth,” she says. “Walking down the ‘Miracles Mile’ and taking in all the sights and sounds is a showcase like no other. I do not know of any other venue like Weymouth that can entertain an event like this.”
The Miracles at Weymouth Holiday Festival is open Dec. 10-12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entrance is by donation of any monetary amount.
Check weymouthcenter.org for current COVID-19 guidelines prior to the event.
Weymouth Center for the Arts & Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.