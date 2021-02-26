Walker

If the bluebird is the ultimate herald of happiness, then during the past 25 years, Jim and Jean Walker may have brought more happiness into our lives than anyone.

In 1994, when Jim retired from his job as a chief engineer in the John Deere Company, he and Jean moved to the Longleaf Country Club in Southern Pines. There they discovered 25 bluebird boxes that had been built on and around the golf course.

Although the boxes were established, no one was tending them, so the Walkers took on the task and their love of these beautiful creatures began.

They knew little of these birds in the beginning, but both had a natural curiosity and an aptitude for learning. They were also very active in their community and began promoting the idea of putting up more bird boxes. Eventually up to 90 boxes were placed, with Jim himself building more than 25.

The real objective of course was not just to put up boxes, but to observe the birds, learn their habits and make their lives as happy as they make those who watch them.

The Walkers quickly learned the cycle of the bluebirds’ lives:

▪ In the Sandhills, they begin building nests in mid-March.

▪ The first eggs appear around April 1.

▪ They will hatch in 2 weeks and leave the nest 2 weeks after that.

▪ The cycle repeats itself one and sometimes two more times each season.

▪ By mid-August, the season has ended.

▪ Bluebirds sometimes return to the boxes in winter to gather for warmth.

Keen observation allowed the Walkers to learn bluebirds habits such as this: When hatchlings defecate, it comes out in a tiny sack that the parents can easily carry away. But when it is time for the young to leave, the adults allow this waste to build up in the nest, eventually making it too unpleasant to stay.

Jim Walker would make his rounds, checking each box, recording statistics on the number of nests built, the number of eggs in each (usually 4 to 6), the number of hatchlings (about 75 percent of eggs) and the number of fledglings (about 90 percent of hatchlings). These statistics were reported to both the N.C. Bluebird Society and the National Bluebird Society.

He would clean the boxes after each fledging cycle and repair or paint them when necessary, usually 6 to 10 per year.

He and Jean developed a special food for the birds that would come to their home, a combination of grits, peanut butter, sunflower chips and mealworms.

Bluebird boxes have 1.5-inch diameter holes. Smaller species such as nuthatches or chickadees would sometimes nest in the bluebird boxes.

Jim decided to give them a better alternative, so he built a set of boxes with 1-inch holes. All of his boxes featured a metal ring around the hole, preventing woodpeckers or other predators from expanding the hole and getting inside.

Jean was also active in the Moore County Historical Society and knew more than anyone about the history of Midland Road, the first divided highway in rural America. Her research with photographs has been featured in the Southern Pines town offices. Sadly, she passed away last year. Jim recently moved into an independent living facility.

Their friends in Longleaf miss them both, but none more than the bluebirds that they served, protected and enjoyed.

In 25 years of caring for them, Jean estimated that they fledged over 5,000 bluebirds. That is a lot of happiness to have shared with the world.

