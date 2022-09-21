The Alzheimer’s Association invites Moore County and surrounding area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Aberdeen.
Presented by McKee Homes, the Alzheimer’s Association - Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Moore County at Aberdeen Lake Park located at 301 Lake Park Crossing. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. and a Walk Start at 10:30 a.m. To sign up as a walker or Team Captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Moore County, visit act.alz.org/MooreCounty or call (800) 272-3900.
“We look forward to the community joining us in taking steps for Alzheimer’s disease and to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “Our Walks are a wonderful opportunity to raise funds for critical Alzheimer’s research and local support services.”
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
Robert Hahn, who lives in Moore County, was recognized as a 2021 Grand Champion in fundraising by the Alzheimer’s Association.
His wife, Patty, was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment in 2015. Her medical team informed them about resources available through the Alzheimer’s Association and they attended a local support group for couples. Robert then attended a caregivers support group to have an outlet of support for himself.
Patty died in 2020, of Alzheimer’s, and Robert now facilitates a bereavement support group at his church. He also created Team Patty Hahn, in his wife’s memory, and participated in the Moore County Walk for the first time last year. He will be walking with his team and Patty’s dog, Petey, on Oct. 1 in Aberdeen.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 356,000 caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 17 walks across North Carolina. To register and receive the latest updates on any of this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.
Close to Home
Robert Hahn was killing time after dropping his 15-year-old daughter off at the roller-skating rink on a Friday, May 13, 1983, in Pittsburgh, Pa. What would typically be considered an unlucky day turned out to be where two paths that had been so close in proximity were about to finally meet and begin a lifetime of adventure.
Sitting at the bar at the Sheraton lounge, Robert recalls the moment when Patricia Jean walked through the door with a friend.
“She kinda caught my eye when she walked in and I said, ‘Woah, I’d like to meet that lady!’,” Robert says with a smile. “I finally got the courage and started chatting with the two of them, which was kinda brave for me ‘cause I was a shy person. We started talking and low and behold, found out she was from Indiana and so was I.” ￼
Feeling confident, Robert asked her out, and she accepted. However, she didn’t show up! Having arranged to meet at North Lake Park, Robert waited patiently until a blonde coworker of Patty’s arrived instead, sharing with him that Patty couldn’t make it because she was picking up her son from a hiking trip in the central Pennsylvania mountains.
“We didn’t have cell phones then and she had a good reason”, Robert laughs.
That first date was rescheduled and led to them tying the knot nearly a year later. The commonalities between them made it evident that the couple was meant to be. Having lived only an hour away from one another near South Bend, Indiana as youth, their parents had gone to the same eye doctor. Their paths brought them in the same geographic area once again as adults when Robert’s job as an environmental engineer and Patty’s second marriage brought them to Pittsburgh.
Of her four children and his daughter from their previous marriages, Patty’s oldest son and Robert share the same birthday, in addition to her youngest daughter and his daughter having the same birthday.
“We kept saying this is unreal!”, Robert chuckles. ￼
A shared love of traveling led to frequent road trips and going on cruises. Patty worked as an office manager at an orthodontist office and at an antique store during their marriage. Mostly, Robert says she enjoyed any opportunity to be with people, working in her garden, and walks in the park with him and their rescue dogs – Petey and Zach – when they later moved after retirement to Harnett County, in 2007, and then to Moore County in 2017.
Eight years later, though in 2015, Robert began noticing some small differences in Patty’s memory; not being able to recall plans or what day of the week it was.
He shares, “It was mild in the beginning with her short-term memory and we didn’t do anything about it at first. But in August 2015, I went with her to her primary care doctor, and he suggested that we do some testing, and that’s when she was diagnosed with MCI – mild cognitive impairment.”
They then began their journey with Pinehurst Neuropsychology and Dr. Karen Sullivan, who got her started on a treatment and informed them of the resources available to them through the Alzheimer’s Association. Robert shared that while the diagnosis was devastating for them, he notes that Patty was relieved to know that there was a reason behind the confusion of what was going on with her memory.
They began attending a support group for couples offered locally, but Patty eventually grew weary of going as her symptoms began to worsen. Robert, however, sought out a caregivers support group to have an outlet of support for himself.
Their beloved road trips came to an end in March of 2019 after going to Florida to visit Patty’s youngest daughter. With her routine and familiar surroundings shaken, a common behavioral change those living with dementia. Robert recalls all she wanted to do was go home as soon as they arrived, to his great disappointment.
“That was the last road trip and by this point in the Alzheimer’s journey, her demeanor had begun to change drastically from her normal sweetness”, he shares.
When COVID-19 hit in 2020, Patty and Robert had to face the challenges of navigating a pandemic, in addition to her symptoms worsening. After several challenging visits to the hospital for other health ailments, and an incident at a neighbor’s house that alarmed him by the gravity of how much worse it could have been, Robert made the difficult decision that he could no longer care for Patty alone.
“Thankfully, Fox Hollow had one opening during COVID, but that meant I couldn’t see her other than video calls because of the safety protocols.”
Eventually, he was able to visit her outdoors and he brought Patty’s dog, Petey with him frequently. However, an accident that led to a fractured hip in October of 2020 brought a quick deterioration that led to her being moved into hospice care. The next month, Patty’s Alzheimer’s journey came to a close. ￼
Following her memorial service in 2021, Robert wanted to find a way to honor his late wife, which is when he learned about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Moore County.
“I said I have to do it for her. So I registered and created Team Patty Hahn in her memory. I made a list of all the friends and family I knew and reached out to them asking for donations,” said Robert.
The response was incredible; their team raised $1,175 within just a few days and Robert was recognized as a Grand Champion in fundraising by the Alzheimer’s Association. He and Petey walked together, as they used to with Patty.
This year, Team Patty Hahn will walk again at Aberdeen Lake Park on Oct. 1 in her memory. Their paths, always so close in proximity and then brought together one fateful night at a Sheraton in Pittsburgh, forever intertwined, continue into the next chapter. Robert shares their love story and Alzheimer’s journey as one of the facilitators now to others at the same bereavement support group at his church – Sacred Heart Catholic – he attended after Patty’s passing.
“There’s a lot of things that should be done to help both the patients and the caregivers, because the caregivers are under a lot of stress, as I found out. We need to find a cure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.