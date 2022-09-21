Robert Hahn

Robert Hahn, who lives in Moore County, was recognized as a 2021 Grand Champion in fundraising by the Alzheimer’s Association. He will walk again this year with Team Patty Hahn in memory of his late wife. Contributed photo.

The Alzheimer’s Association invites Moore County and surrounding area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Aberdeen.

Presented by McKee Homes, the Alzheimer’s Association - Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Moore County at Aberdeen Lake Park located at 301 Lake Park Crossing. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. and a Walk Start at 10:30 a.m. To sign up as a walker or Team Captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Moore County, visit act.alz.org/MooreCounty or call (800) 272-3900.

Patty Hahn

Patty Hahn poses with her dogs. Contributed photo

