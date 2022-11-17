Karolyn Martin, at center, 2023 Miss North Carolina and a former Miss Moore County, was joined at the march by other state and local title holders, including the current Miss Moore County Brittney Putman and Emma Taylor, USA National Miss NC Junior Teen.
More than 200 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Moore County in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at Aberdeen Lake Park on Saturday, Nov. 12. Even despite being rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, participants raised over $50,000 to fund Alzheimer's care, support and research programs. This total is a new record for the Moore County Walk.
“Congratulations and a big thanks to our dedicated Walk participants, volunteers, sponsors, staff and the Moore County and surrounding area communities for coming together to take steps for all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementia,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association - Western Carolina Chapter.
Team McCann was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $9,225. The other top fundraising teams include McKee Homes ($8,946) and Team Patty Hahn ($2,135).
On Walk day, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease. The event was presented by McKee Homes.
Karolyn Martin, 2023 Miss North Carolina and a former Miss Moore County, sang the national anthem. She was joined at the march by other state and local title holders, including the current Miss Moore County Brittney Putman and Emma Taylor, USA National Miss NC Junior Teen.
“We appreciate everyone involved for raising critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services,” Lambert added. “Together, we are showing the 180,000 North Carolina residents living with Alzheimer’s and 356,000 caregivers that we care and we are committed to fight to end this disease.”
The Association is keeping up the momentum and continuing to raise critical funds and awareness by the end of the year. Walk Day may have passed, but donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/MooreCounty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.