Yates Thagard

A scene from the Yates Thagard Baptist Church live nativity drama. (Click on photo below for a gallery)

 TED FITZGERALD/The Pilot

Yates Thagard Baptist Church is offering local residents a chance to immerse themselves in a live walk-through nativity scene. The event is free.

Performances are Saturday, Dec. 4, Sunday, Dec. 5, Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

“We will seek to make  the Christmas story come alive with actors, actresses, special effects and lighting,” says Sammy Frye, associate pastor of the church. “We have invested much financially in preparation, along with hundreds of man/woman hours of work.”

Visitors, in groups of 20 to 25, will be escorted by a costumed guide to the seven stations, which each feature a live drama.

“They will begin at a marketplace in Bethlehem filled with men, women and children milling about, offering goods to the visitors,” says Frye. “From there, they go to hear the angel’s announcement to Mary, and then to Joseph’s carpenter’s shop.”

The tiki torch-lit trail leads to the palace of Herod and on to the site of the shepherds, followed by the manger scene with live animals.”

The journey ends with a conversation between Jesus and Nicodemus, and an opportunity to sit and review the experience.

In the fellowship hall, hot chocolate, apple cider and other refreshments will be served.

“Each site will have a fire pit to provide some warmth along the way,” says Frye. “The experience takes a little over 30 minutes.”

The church is located at 3820 Vass-Carthage Road, Carthage.

Visit https://www.yatesthagard.org/ for more information, Spanish tours and group preregistration (for 20 or more), or call (910) 949-3511.

Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com or (910) 693-2475.

