Keep Moore County Beautiful is looking for volunteers to help with a litter clean-up on Saturday, Feb. 12. Meet at 10 a.m., at Over the Tracks Coffee, 5374 Niagara-Carthage Road, in Southern Pines.
The event is part of the NC Plastic Waste Reduction Coalition’s “Week of Action.” Bags, vests, gloves and pickers will be provided. Please bring your own water bottle. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled.
