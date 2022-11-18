Donnie Walker’s wife spent 10 days at FirstHealth Hospice House. During that difficult time, he experienced firsthand how volunteers engaged with families and their loved one. After his wife passed, that compassion inspired him to join their ranks.
“In honor of her and giving back to the community, I feel like this is my purpose now,” he says.
Helping out usually twice a week for four or five hours total, Walker is part of an interdisciplinary team of hospice volunteers.
“Our platinum rule — not to be confused with the golden rule — is to treat others as they would want to be treated,” he says. “That takes the focus off us and puts the emphasis on the patient and their families. If you have your heart in it, it means a lot.”
November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. This year’s theme is “It’s About How You Live.” November, a traditional time for showing gratitude, is the perfect opportunity to honor the nurses, home care aides, therapists, social workers and, of course, volunteers, who make a remarkable difference for the patients and families they serve.
Importantly, hospice is not a place: It is a term that describes high quality care that enables patients and families to focus on living as fully as possible despite a life-limiting illness. Palliative care brings this holistic model of care to people earlier in the course of a serious illness.
Susanne Martinez is FirstHealth Hospice’s volunteer services manager. She oversees a variety of different volunteer roles, from patient family volunteers that work in Hospice House as well as in the field, kitchen volunteers and administrative volunteers. Patient family volunteers do not provide direct patient care but instead offer emotional support and companionship for the patient and caregiver respite (staying with the patient for a few hours, as appropriate).
“Volunteers are often family members but not always. Oftentimes, people might say they are not afraid of the dying process and feel they can be there for others during that time. It can also be a learning process for others who may be interested in death and dying and want to give service to others,” says Martinez.
The COVID pandemic reduced the number of active volunteers while, during the same time period, the hospice service area and patient population has increased.
There are currently around 35 active volunteers with FirstHealth Hospice. The biggest need is for volunteers interested in meeting with patients at home or in skilled nursing facilities. Prior to serving, hospice volunteers must complete a comprehensive 10-session course that includes reading assignments and tests. The onboarding standards are not unlike the training required for paid hospice staff.
Connie Tighe has volunteered for five years with Hospice House. As an orthopedic nurse practitioner, she had a professional interest in hospice in addition to a personal one.
“My mother was in hospice care for four months and my father for four days, which is kind of the way things go with hospice,” Tighe says. “I knew I wanted to be part of the wonderful care that both of my parents received.”
Tighe serves as a kitchen volunteer and also goes out in the field with home visits and to skilled nursing facilities.
“The good that comes from it for the patient, the family and the staff. It is like a big circle of good,” she says. “I think most volunteers feel really good about it. It is not sad. It is not coming in to gloom.”
Todd Williams joined the hospice volunteer team 15 months ago, and was one of the first to participate in the newly created virtual training program. He serves as an administrative volunteer in addition to visiting with patients and their families in the field.
Williams’ father was a hospice patient for the last three months of his life.
“It was just one of those things. He wanted to pass on at home, that was his wish. I quit my job to move back home and take care of him. Hospice was a life saver. It was just knowing that someone was there to talk to,” he says. “As a volunteer, I am blessed to be able to focus on this for now.”
One of his patients — in fact, his first at-home patient — was the late husband of fellow volunteer Gail Reilly. During the final months of his life, he’d become immobilized.
“My husband had Parkinson’s disease for 20 years, including the final eight years of his life being homebound. So we were both homebound,” Reilly says. “Todd would come visit so I could go shopping.
“Todd was a life saver! I like to be busy and, at the end, I had this big project going on. Todd came and without him, it would have been really difficult for me to continue. And my husband loved him. He was happy to see another man,” Reilly adds.
Walker agrees. “We do need more men as volunteers. It’s not just a female job.”
Martinez said she talks with each family before assigning a volunteer, to best access what they need and want.
“There are often times when we have male patients and don’t have the option to assign a male volunteer. Then sometimes the caregiver in the home may need companionship more than the patient. So, if that is what is really needed, it may be helpful to assign a woman to a male patients. It can work both ways.”
Wiliams says that being willing to spend time chatting is an important role for volunteers, especially when they visit patients and families in the home.
“We become part of the family. Comforting the families is part of it and they are appreciative of the companionship,” he says.
Walker also credits the hospice nursing staff, CNAs, bereavement counselors and janitorial staff for their dedication to patients and the families as well.
“Everyone here is highly trained,” he says, “and have a heart for what they are doing.”
For more information about FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care Volunteer Services, call (910) 715-6000 or visit online at firsthealth.org.
