On a misty, muggy Saturday morning a bevy of shiny SUVs and a cute little VW convertible pulled into a fenced lot deep in West Southern Pines.
On one side, the Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care office. On the other, Moore County Headstart. volunteers who disembarked were on a mission: plant six raised beds with vegetables which, when harvested, will be distributed, free, throughout this “food desert,” a term usually applied to inner-city neighborhoods: No supermarket, no mom-and-pop, no farm stand. Fresh produce is rarely included in Coalition boxes.
Ironically, many older West Southern Pines residents grew up in areas where every house had a garden plot.
These urban farmers-for-a-day are members of Pinehurst Garden Club, Tin Whistles and Silver Foils, the last two being prestigious golf brother- and sisterhoods while the garden club members are known for beautifying Pinehurst village with flowers, not collards.
Recently, Tin Whistle/Silver Foils donated 400 packages of macaroni and cheese to the Coalition food pantry. Much appreciated, but no rival to crisp cukes, pungent peppers, succulent sweet potatoes and, of course, zukes by the zillion.
Several transplanted blueberry bushes are already bearing fruit.
…
The project started in February when Joanne Valdes –a member of both Silver Foils and PGC—and other volunteers delivered birthday cake kits to the Coalition office. Valdes asked Coalition executive director Steve Phillips for another project. Phillips had been contemplating the dilapidated raised beds. Maybe the Foils would provide a grant. “When I mentioned (the beds) she lit up,” Phillips says. “It was like she read my mind. I knew nothing about gardening.”
Phillips saw the produce as a way not only to brighten boxes of shelf-stable foods distributed free to 500 households every month, but to boost nutrition.
“We want our pantry to be healthy”
Down the line he saw the possibility of engaging children from Headstart, whose playground overlooks the fenced lot.
But first the beds, choked with weeds, had to be readied and donations found to purchase plants and supplies.
Fifteen worker bees accomplished the clean-up in April, along with starting a compost pile. Grants from PGC and other sources helped. Six of the 15 beds were chosen for the start-up. Valdes carried the ball, from the onset.
“She’s Captain Awesome,” along with Sue Hughes, says Lynn Delgarn, a Silver Foils member and contributor. “When Joanne sees something that needs doing, she jumps in and does it.” Bean plants not available? No problem. Valdes planted seeds. When muscle was required, Valdes sent out a when-and-where email — and the muscle showed up.
What’s needed now is more volunteers to tend the working beds, then ready the other nine — perhaps a group of friends or a scout troop willing to commit several hours a week. A water pipe and sprinklers are in place, but irrigation would make a huge difference.
Summer and fall plantings will follow. The goal, organizers say, is to revitalize and develop community and family gardens whether container, raised bed or in-ground. The time is right: USDA reports that flooding in California will affect availability and price of produce in the coming months. Seniors remember Victory Gardens promoted during WWII when the military got first call on crops and civilians were encouraged to grow their own. Not that gardening is cheap, or easy. But the rewards extend beyond a sun-ripened tomato and peas sweet from the pod.
“Our real goal is community,” Phillips says. “Eventually we hope the residents will take over.”
In less than an hour the task was done. Worker bees, still chatting, laughing and shooing mosquitoes, headed to brunch, tee-times and gardens planted in hybrid roses, heirloom tomatoes and Japanese eggplant. Their satisfaction validates a proverb, adapted for earthlings:
Give a man a potato and you feed him for a day; teach him to grow potatoes and you feed him for a lifetime.
