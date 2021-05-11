The mission of the Moore County Department of Aging is to provide services that promote the well-being of older adults.
Soon, the Department of Aging will resume providing daily hot meals to homebound older adults and eligible persons, Monday through Friday, and desperately need volunteers to deliver them.
Since March 2020, members of the staff have delivered five frozen meals once a week to minimize the person-to-person contact.
Rhonda Priest, nutrition and transportation manager with the Department of Aging says, “The Senior Enrichment Center (SEC) is hoping to open its doors soon. While there are many volunteers looking forward to seeing the faces they once delivered to, unfortunately, we have lost a crippling amount of volunteers needed in order to fully operate this program. The program needs volunteers to supplement the ones unable to return for those homebound seniors to receive their daily meal. Sometimes, the volunteer who delivers a meal is the only person these people see or speak with that day. After being isolated for over a year, they are so ready to begin seeing friendly faces on a daily basis.”
Adequate nutrition is integral to healthy aging and the prevention or delay of chronic disease and disease-related disabilities. Home-delivered nutrition services allow older adults to stay in their home and community as long as they can. The homebound, individuals with a disabling condition particularly those that interfere with their ability to shop and cook for themselves, and individuals with multiple chronic diseases may be at high risk for poor nutrition and the result of health consequences. There are no income requirements.
The Home Delivered Meals Program is provided through the Moore County Department of Aging Nutrition Program. Eligibility criteria for the nutrition programs are that the client be a resident of Moore County; 60 years of age or older; and homebound for home delivered meals. Home delivered meals are provided in the northern part of Moore County, which includes West End/Seven Lakes, Robbins, Carthage, Cameron, Vass, Whispering Pines and Taylortown areas only.
A person can volunteer as much as once or twice a week, or as little as once a month. If you are interested in volunteering, please call Rhonda Priest at (910) 947-4185 to complete the application.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501 in West End, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle. Call (910) 947-4483 for further information.
