AARP Tax-Aide Foundation is seeking volunteers to help provide free tax return preparation assistance. The Tax-Aide program is designed to help low- and moderate-income households for whom the cost of professional tax preparation would be a burden. All qualified people are helped, with no age restrictions; but special attention is given to those 60 and older. NO AARP membership is required.

Volunteers do not need previous extensive tax experience. Training, leading to IRS certification as a tax counselor, will be provided during early January. General familiarity and comfort with standard computer programs, experience in doing their own tax returns and a facility for working with numbers are good indicators of success in that position.

Also needed are volunteers to serve as client facilitators who help clients organize their paperwork and manage the overall flow of client servicing. Volunteers will be asked for a standing commitment to at least one regularly scheduled four- to six-hour shift per week during the tax season.

The program offers a mentally challenging and educational volunteer activity and the satisfaction of helping others in need.

Those interested in volunteering or obtaining additional information should call (910) 292-9678 or email Len DiNapoli at dinapoli62@gmail.com. Additional information also is available at www.aarp.org/taxaide.

