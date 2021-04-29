Sandhills Community College and the Sandhills Horticultural Society announce that the world-renowned artist Patrick Dougherty has designed an installation for the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens. Once constructed, the piece could be in place for several years.
Art and garden lovers alike are invited to be a part of this sculpture construction. Beginning May 31, four-person teams will be needed each morning and afternoon for three weeks to install this unique three-dimensional sapling sculpture. The dates will be May 31 until June 18, seven days a week, except for the weekend of June 12 and 13. Volunteers must be 18 years or older. No specific skills are needed other than enthusiasm, physical stamina and the ability to follow directions. Dougherty will provide safety glasses, gloves and other tools, or participants can bring their own.
According to his website, stickworks.net, Patrick Dougherty was born in Oklahoma in 1945 and was raised in North Carolina. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of North Carolina in 1967 and a master’s degree in hospital and health administration from the University of Iowa in 1969. Later, he returned to the University of North Carolina to study art history and sculpture. Over the last 30-plus years, he has built over 300 of these works and become internationally acclaimed. His sculpture has been seen worldwide — from Scotland to Japan to Brussels and all over the United States.
For those interested in volunteering, contact Amy Davis, volunteer coordinator for the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens at davisa@sandhills.edu by May 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.