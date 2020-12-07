The State Archives of North Carolina is seeking volunteers who can help transcribe some of the state’s earliest court documents.
The State Archives staff has been digitizing colonial court records as part of a current grant project from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission. This program showcases some of the state’s collections while engaging the public with hands-on activities that will increase the accessibility of archival records. Volunteers can visit https://archives.ncdcr.gov/researchers/transcribenc to begin transcribing.
These documents are among North Carolina’s earliest historical resources, and the Archives needs help deciphering them so scholars can make sense of their contents. The handwriting can be quirky and the terms antiquated, so transcribing them will be much like solving a word puzzle. There are online resources to help volunteers get started at https://archives.ncdcr.gov/documents/transcribenc-colonial-court-records-resources.
A portion of the records have been grouped by subject, including indentured servants, slavery, marriage, and Native Americans, allowing volunteers to delve into a specific topic.
The records can be searched online at https://digital.ncdcr.gov/digital/search/collection/p16062coll38/search/searchterm/subject%20files.
