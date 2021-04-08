The Governor of North Carolina’s Commission on Volunteerism and Moore County Department of Aging are announcing the 2021 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award Recipients for 2021.
The Governor’s Award for Volunteer Service was created in the Office of the Governor in 1979. The following candidates were nominated and identified by members of our community for bestowing concern and compassion to those in need and making a significant contribution within our local community:
Tambra Chamberlain, volunteer at Young Women’s Transitional Home of Moore County; Elba “Letty” Baker, volunteer at Prancing Horse; Joan Byron, volunteer at FirstHealth, Moore Regional Hospital; and Marilyn Wunsch, volunteer at Therapy Dogs International Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.