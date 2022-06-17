Vision 4 Moore presents the nation’s most authentic Billy Joel tribute, “The Stranger,” featuring Mike Santoro, on Friday, June 24, at 7 p.m. This is the first of three outdoor concerts in the 2022 Cooper Ford Concert Series. Proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels of the Sandhills. Moore County’s own singer/songwriter Julia Golden will open the show.
Santoro’s obsession with accuracy, tonality and faithfully recreating the sound of every Billy Joel song as it’s heard on the record is what has helped drive the band to the national level it has reached. Coupled with the raw energy of a live show, his drive to perform is all born from his appreciation for every fellow Billy Joel fan that comes out to see The Stranger and joins in celebrating his music.
“Every song Billy has ever written is loaded with his own homage to the artists and bands he admired growing up and you clearly hear it in his vocal recordings. From Ray Charles, Lennon and McCartney to The Stones to Frankie Valli to The Righteous Brothers and so many others. What you’re hearing in Billy’s entire catalog is the evolution of an artist who began as a classically trained pianist at the age of 3, and then in his early teens suddenly the Beatles happen. Talk about a perfect storm! I feel it’s just as important to capture that kind of energy and sound,” Santoro said, “but with soulfulness and as close as possible to the way Billy did it, without overdoing it.”
Tickets are $27 in advance, $32 at door, $12 for students (13-17 years with ID) and may be purchased online at TicketMeSandhills.com, or in person at Burney Hardware, in Aberdeen and Seven Lakes locations; Cooper Ford, in Carthage; and Cooper Auto Choice, in Southern Pines.
The concert will be held on the grounds of Cooper Ford, located on U.S. 15-501, 10 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle, in Carthage. This outdoor event will be held rain or shine, no refunds will be issued. Bring your own chairs; no pets please. Beer and wine sales will be available for purchase and food trucks will be on-site.
Gates open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.
