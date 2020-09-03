While the reunion is taking on a new form in 2020, FirstHealth of the Carolinas is looking forward to celebrating “graduates” of the Clarke Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in late September.
Due to the ongoing risk of COVID-19 in the Sandhills, the annual NICU reunion is going virtual this year.
“Join us on Facebook Sunday, Sept. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. to celebrate children who spent the first days of their lives in the Clarke NICU,” says a spokesman. “The celebration will include messages from staff, plenty of ‘then and now’ photos and more.
Looking to get involved? Visit the Clarke NICU Facebook page to share photos between Sept. 1 and Sept. 24. Parents of NICU alums should include a date of birth, birth weight and length of NICU stay in their submission.
“We always look forward to seeing Clarke NICU graduates in person, but we want to keep everyone safe,” says Nicholas J. Lynn, M.D., a board certified neonatologist who has been at FirstHealth for 17 years. “The good thing is our virtual experience will be plenty of fun. Because they are all likely experts in virtual learning already, we expect our graduates to be helping their parents in the photo submission process.”
About Clarke NICU
Moore Regional Hospital’s Clarke NICU is a Level III intensive care nursery that provides special care for premature and sick newborns. The 13-bed unit is staffed by specially trained nurses and physicians and is family-centered to ensure that infants requiring more than routine nursery care can still have their families close by.
