On Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m., the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center will host a virtual education presentation via the Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter. This is a free event and open to the public.
Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Participants will be given the option of joining via video/webinar or through a toll-free number. Registrants will be sent conferencing details prior to the date of the program. Registration closes the day before the scheduled program.
Yarona Thomas, family caregiver adviser with the Moore County Department of Aging said, “I have met with many caregivers and family members that find it so difficult to approach these topics, which causes additional stress to their already stressful situation. I’ve asked the Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter to give this presentation so the caregivers and family members will learn new ways to approach these topics.”
The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter serves 49 counties in western and central North Carolina. Their vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all dementia.
To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.
