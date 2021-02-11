On Thursday, Feb. 25, from 10 to 11 a.m., the Alzheimer’s Association — Western Carolina Chapter will host a virtual education presentation. This is a free event and open to the public.
When someone is showing signs of dementia, it is time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program provides tips for breaking the ice with your family so you can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.
Participants will be given the option of joining via video/webinar or through a toll-free number. Registrants will be sent conferencing details prior to the date of the program. Registration closes the day before the scheduled program.
Yarona Thomas, family caregiver adviser with the Moore County Department of Aging says, “I have met with many family caregivers that find it difficult to initiate dialogues with care and legal providers regarding their loved ones. I believe this program will give them direction when navigating through the process.”
The Alzheimer’s Association — Western Carolina Chapter serves 49 counties in Western and Central North Carolina.
To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900.
