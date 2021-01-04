On Tuesday, Jan.19, from 11 a.m. to noon, the Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter will host a virtual education presentation. This is a free event and open to the public.

Communication is more than just talking and listening. It is also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions, and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect.

“Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease,” says Yarona Thomas, family caregiver adviser with the Moore County Department of Aging.

The Effective Communication Strategies program of the Alzheimer’s Association was designed to provide practical information and resources to help dementia caregivers learn to decode verbal and behavioral messages from people with dementia.

“I have met with many family caregivers that find it difficult to communicate with a loved one suffering with Alzheimer’s or dementia,” says Thomas. “I believe this program will open new avenues of communication.”

The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter serves 49 counties in western and central North Carolina. Their vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all dementia.

To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.

