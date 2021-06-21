Kimberly Daniels Taws, of The Country Bookshop, will have a conversation Wednesday, June 23, at noon, with Shelane Etchison and Amy Sexauer, former active duty members of the U.S. Army’s Cultural Support Teams, which were inserted alongside Special Operations soldiers in Afghanistan in 2010.
The Army reasoned that women could play a unique role on Special Ops teams: accompanying their male colleagues on raids and, while those soldiers were searching for insurgents, questioning the mothers, sisters, daughters and wives living at the compound. Their presence had a calming effect on enemy households, but more importantly, the CSTs were able to search adult women for weapons and gather crucial intelligence. They could build relationships —woman to woman — in ways that male soldiers in an Islamic country never could.
The stories of these women (under pseudonyms) were told in the book “Ashley’s War,” which is current being adapted for the big screen by Reese Witherspoon. The film will be directed by Lesli Linka Glatter; Molly Smith Metzler is writing the screenplay.
This is a virtual free event. Visit www.ticketmesandhills.com to register and receive a link.
“We would like to thank the Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills for their support of this event,” says Taws.
For more information, call (910) 692-3211.
