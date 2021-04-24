Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 64F. SE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.