There’s a virtual 5K coming up (May 28-June 4), and it can be completed anyway you’d like, within that time frame. It’s the “World Transplant Games’ 5K Anyway” and so far, 42 countries are represented. The hope is to get 12,000 participants from around the world to race 3.1 miles, anyway they choose, and virtually circle the world.

“One purpose of this event is to engage transplant recipients (like myself), potential donors, and our communities in physical activity through a worldwide campaign,” says Angela Gaskell, a Moore County resident. “However, the main goal is to raise funds to help support transplanted children in the Fit for Life global program to which 100 percent of the funds will be applied.”

Gaskell says that she thinks it’s wonderful to aid these children.

“Personally, it’s wonderful to know that my registration helps children who have transplants, or need one, providing education and help with their continued recovery post-transplantation,” she says. “With support from registrants like us we can help transplanted children to be Fit for Life.”

Gaskell says she signed up last September, a year after receiving her own kidney transplant, as a way to be more involved in the transplant community around the world.

“If you are interested in participating, sign up at www.WTG2021.com for $25 (plus processing fees), start exercising Friday, May 28, through Friday, June 4, submit your progress through pictures, hashtags, etc., and feel good about helping young organ recipients,” Gaskell says. “I’m not doing anything dramatically athletic this year, but would love to someday kayak my 5K. This year I choose to participate and contribute by walking my 5K because I have a donated kidney that deserves it.”

For more information, visit www.WTG2021.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days