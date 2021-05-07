There’s a virtual 5K coming up (May 28-June 4), and it can be completed anyway you’d like, within that time frame. It’s the “World Transplant Games’ 5K Anyway” and so far, 42 countries are represented. The hope is to get 12,000 participants from around the world to race 3.1 miles, anyway they choose, and virtually circle the world.
“One purpose of this event is to engage transplant recipients (like myself), potential donors, and our communities in physical activity through a worldwide campaign,” says Angela Gaskell, a Moore County resident. “However, the main goal is to raise funds to help support transplanted children in the Fit for Life global program to which 100 percent of the funds will be applied.”
Gaskell says that she thinks it’s wonderful to aid these children.
“Personally, it’s wonderful to know that my registration helps children who have transplants, or need one, providing education and help with their continued recovery post-transplantation,” she says. “With support from registrants like us we can help transplanted children to be Fit for Life.”
Gaskell says she signed up last September, a year after receiving her own kidney transplant, as a way to be more involved in the transplant community around the world.
“If you are interested in participating, sign up at www.WTG2021.com for $25 (plus processing fees), start exercising Friday, May 28, through Friday, June 4, submit your progress through pictures, hashtags, etc., and feel good about helping young organ recipients,” Gaskell says. “I’m not doing anything dramatically athletic this year, but would love to someday kayak my 5K. This year I choose to participate and contribute by walking my 5K because I have a donated kidney that deserves it.”
For more information, visit www.WTG2021.com.
