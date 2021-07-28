Paul Dabek, the world famous magician and co-host of Broadway’s biggest touring magic show, “The Illusionists,” is set to perform in Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s Owens Auditorium on Aug. 28, for the the center’s grand reopening.

Dabek has agreed to add a one night only special VIP event Wednesday, Aug. 25, that will feature some of his most mind-bending tricks, in BPAC's McPherson Black Box Theater.

The evening will begin with beer, wine and heavy hors d'oeuvres being served from 6 to 7 p.m. in the lobby of Owens Auditorium. This is included in the $80 ticket price.

Dabek’s show will begin at 7 p.m. across the courtyard from Owens Auditorium in the new McPherson Black Box Theater.

“The combination of Paul’s charisma, quick wit, world-class up-close street magic in the Black Box Theater’s intimate setting will make for an evening of entertainment like no other,” says a spokesman. “With only 80 seats in the McPherson Theater, every single person will feel like part of the show

and have excellent views of Paul’s magic.”

Visit www.ticketmesandhills.com to purchase tickets. 

For further information, email bpac@sandhills.edu or call (910) 695-3800.

