Purse Bingo is the Academy of Moore County PTO’s largest annual fundraiser.
“This will be our sixth year,” says a spokesman. “The event will be held at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst on Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m.”
The theme is “A Night at The Oscars.”
“Again, we will play 20 rounds of bingo for high-end handbags filled with unbelievable donations from our community,” says the spokesman. “In addition, we will eat delicious food, have cocktails from Reverie Cocktails, beer and wine on tap, and exciting raffles and other surprises.” The Sway will set up their photo booth as well.
General admission tickets are $80 and afford each person two drink tickets, food and desserts and one bingo card per game.
Full tables, which are $1,100 and ensure 10 friends a chance to sit together, in addition to two drink tickets, food and desserts and one bingo card for all 20 games.
VIP tables are $3,000. Those attendees will enjoy open bar privileges with a private bartender, swag bags, the red carpet treatment and VIP badges.
Giving Back
This year, the Academy of Moore PTO will partner with Friend to Friend to honor the community that has supported us for years.
“We would like to collect gently used or like new name brand handbags filled with feminine hygiene products, toiletries, (new, reasonably-priced or sample) make-up, or self care products,” says the spokesman.
These items can be brought upon arrival at the event or dropped off in the foyer of TAMC’s lower building from 9 a.m. to noon the first week of November. TAMC is located at 12588 N.C. 15-501, Aberdeen, Across from Legacy Lakes Golf Course.
Friend to Friend is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Moore County that offers help to all persons affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.
VIP and whole table tickets are now being sold, and general admission tickets go on sale Sept. 11, at 8 a.m. Tickets are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
