Brendan Slocumb, author of the Violin Conspiracy will join Kimberly Taws in conversation for an event at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities on Monday, Feb. 28, at noon. The event is a part of the Weymouth 100, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the place that has welcomed countless authors, musicians and harbingers of culture.
“It is an honor for The Country Bookshop to be able to host such a talented human,” said Angie Tally of The Country Bookshop. “The book has a bit of everything from music to mystery with a bit of history and I cannot wait to hear how Kimberly tackles the conversation with Brendan Slocumb.”
The Violin Conspiracy is Brendan’s debut novel and appeared on shelves Feb. 1. The book has dazzled readers and is a “Good Morning America” Book Club pick. It is a thriller of a book about a young man named Ray who is a Black classical musician from North Carolina. The novel dives deep into racism, family disfunction and the world of classical music.
Ray is talented but many times is not viewed as such. When at a competition for talented young North Carolinian classical musicians he is spotted by a teacher who would become his ticket to college and mentor throughout his professional career. Ray struggles for access to musical instruments and support from his immediate family, but when his grandmother gives him a family heirloom fiddle he finally feels he belongs. Ray’s talent during college skyrockets him to attention and competition and his family heirloom turns out to be a violin of note, valued at $10 million dollars. The vultures circle and soon, on the eve of an international competition, it is stolen and the book begins to bring the reader to the edge of the seat.
“It is a treat to have this author event in partnership with Weymouth in part because so many of Weymouth’s friends truly value classical music and I think the people who appreciate that will really be carried away with The Violin Conspiracy and really want to be a part of this event,” said Taws.
Slocumb was raised in Fayetteville, and was the concert master for the University Symphony Orchestra at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and served as the principal violinist. He has performed numerous small chamber ensembles and in the BESK string quartet. He has been a music educator for over two decades at both public and private institutions, and also serves as an education consultant for the Kennedy Center and as the concert master for the NOVA- Annandale Symphony Orchestra.
Heather Lewis, media specialist at Southern Pines Elementary, has known Slocumb since she was a child and encourages everyone to attend.
"Brendan is one of those effortlessly dynamic, magnetic people. He is smart, funny, charming, and is adored by his friends and his former students. He was always the "cool" teacher who made music feel fun and relevant to kids."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.