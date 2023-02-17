The Village Heritage Foundation is accepting applications for its 2023 Historic Plaque Awards program. A limited number of properties in Pinehurst will be selected to receive a unique plaque to recognize their special role in the history and development of the village. The plaques are presented annually in a ceremony similar to a Hall of Fame induction at the historic Fair Barn.
Nominations for the 2023 class of honorees will close May 1; a limited number of plaques are awarded annually. Candidates for the award may include residences, commercial, institutional and public buildings.
The mission of the Historic Plaque Program is to encourage the recognition, preservation and restoration of the historic buildings of Pinehurst, to encourage the recording of Pinehurst’s unique history, and to make that history accessible to the residents of, and visitors to, Pinehurst.
Generally a building should be 90 years old to be a candidate to receive the historic plaque.
When preparing their applications, applicants are encouraged to visit the Tufts Archives and incorporate relevant information from there. Applicants are also encouraged to engage in original research, identifying and describing historic, social or cultural aspects of their properties that are not already included in the Tufts Archives. Other criteria that will be considered include:
Architectural integrity, the extent to which the original architecture of the building has been retained or restored.
Role in the historic, social and cultural development of Pinehurst;
Special or unique architectural characteristics; and
Association with iconic Pinehurst personalities.
Further, it is hoped that this recognition may inspire owners of historic properties to preserve and restore their own buildings. The historic plaque is purely honorary and does not imply any development or construction restrictions on the property or any tax advantages.
The public is invited to nominate buildings that they think deserve an historic plaque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.