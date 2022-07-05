Grover Proctor and Adrianne Proctor

Dr. Grover Proctor and Adrianne Proctor

 STEPHANIE RICKER ANDERSON

“The best kept secret” is the phrase many visitors use to describe the unique community called the Village Green, situated in Southern Pines. Enjoying a much higher elevation than neighboring U.S. 1, it is nestled behind a beautiful forest of longleaf pine trees.

On June 12, neighbors came together for a 1970s-themed 50th anniversary to celebrate the community’s golden jubilee. Keynote speaker Carley Sutton, of the Moore County Historial Association, discussed the history of Southern Pines.

The story of the Village Green begins with husband and wife Bill and Billie Davis, who initially purchased 155 acres for development, along with land for the neighboring Village by the Lake and Village of the Woods, in 1948. The Village Green Association of Southern Pines Inc. met for the first time on Dec. 18, 1969.

Construction on the Village Green took place from 1970-1976. The community comprises of only one street, the Village Green Circle, which is punctuated by four cul-de-sacs. This layout creates four distinct green spaces, flowing into one campus and a maze of sidewalks. It was a brilliant plan to have the front doors of the homes face one another on a common green space and have the back doors face the private circular street, thus creating a secluded town-within-a-town feeling.

Village Green dancing

Line dancing fun at Village Green's 50th anniversary celebration.

The homes built by the Davis family have with stood the test of time, as evidenced by the beautiful Village Green neighbors enjoy today. It is a testament to people’s individual visions that they have created such different masterpieces from basically the same building blocks.

