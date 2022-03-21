The Village Heritage Foundation will unveil plans to enhance the Woodland Garden at a Spring Garden Party on May 3, from 4-6 p.m., at Timmel Pavilion in the Village Arboretum, Pinehurst. Refreshments, wine and hors d'oeuvres will be served; tickets are $25 per person.
The Village Arboretum offers visitors the opportunity to share, discover and enjoy nature's seasonal beauty. The 35-acre park embraces six garden destinations, including the tranquil Woodland Garden adjacent to Village Hall and Joyce's Meadow.
The Woodland Garden, nearly 20 years old, was one of the earliest developments within the park. This spring, the Village Heritage Foundation, in partnership with the Village of Pinehurst, began working on an enhancement for the garden. Retired landscape architect Larry Best, who offered his time and talents to design the Village Arboretum’s master plan in 2003, will present the Woodland Garden design during the Spring Garden Party.
"The design takes a lovely part of the Arboretum and makes it a destination," says Beth Franke Stevens, president of the Foundation. "We're adding more gathering areas, paths, and shade-loving understory plantings that complement and enrich the tranquil native woodland environment." The estimated cost for the project is $150,000.
Tickets for the reception are available https://ticketmesandhills.com/events/gardenparty2022
until April 25. In the event of rain, please join us at the Fair Barn, Pinehurst.
Donations to the Arboretum may be made to the Village Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 398, Pinehurst, NC 28370, or by visiting https://villageheritagefoundation.org/donate/.
This project was also made possible through the generosity of Becky Smith with a gift in memory of Steven J. Smith, the first directly elected mayor of Pinehurst.
The Village Heritage Foundation is a private nonprofit 501(c)3 foundation in Pinehurst. Its mission is to promote the preservation, restoration, enhancement, and maintenance of the unique character of the historic village of Pinehurst.
