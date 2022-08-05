A parched piece of ground was the perfect blank canvas for Laura Whitehead. The Southern California native appreciated the desert aesthetic and decided to try her hand at growing cacti.
One cactus, two cactus, three then more. “What else would you put in a hot, sunbaked area?” she says with a smile.
Soon, her meandering garden path expanded in different directions as new plants and trees caught her eye. A veterinarian — not a horticulturist — nevertheless, Whitehead treats her yard more like an experimental proving ground than a static garden.
“It started with conifers. I was told they would never grow in the Sandhills but I bought them anyway,” she recalls. “They did fine. So then you need color and I started mixing in maples. Then I kept adding, mixing in shapes and sizes.”
To help her keep track of “what is what,” Whitehead labels every single plant: both common and Latin names. From a sparse Alpine rock garden to lush woodland shrubbery, boulder-sized cacti, and a bog garden that provides the koi pond below with a natural filter, the garden is a labyrinth of interesting specimens.
“I just kind of went for it based on the shape of the land to start with,” Whitehead says. “I buy plants that I like and stick them in the ground.”
It’s hard to pick favorites, she adds; there are simply too many to choose from.
Born and raised in Huntington Beach, Calif., Whitehead seems comfortable forging new paths. She enlisted in the U.S. Marines after high school, and played the clarinet for a military band while stationed at Quantico, Va. She went on to graduate from community college before returning to the West Coast to complete her undergraduate studies. She then attended the University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine, followed by a one-year internship in small animal medicine that brought her back to North Carolina. Whitehead joined the veterinarian team at Pinetree Animal Hospital, on N.C. 5, in Aberdeen, in 2010.
She and her husband, Tony, were “looking for a slower pace,” she says, when they settled in Moore County.
The couple purchased a home overlooking a lush fairway at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club. But it was the vacant lot next door that inspired Whitehead.
Old trees were cleared, and her vision began to take shape in 2017.
A huge swath of side yard will soon accomodate an even bigger koi pond, a major project Whitehead has temporarily postponed while she recovers from surgery on a broken foot.
“I’m not someone who can just sit still and watch television,” she says, bending over mid-sentence from her wheeled scooter to pull an errant weed.
She estimates she spends up to 20 hours a week and has invested “tens of thousands” of dollars in her green-thumbed hobby.
“I like walking out here. I see something different every time. It might be a plant blooming or one I’ve forgotten about.”
In a subtle nod to her day job, two feral rescues, “the garden cats,” she calls them, bask happily on the rocks. Cacti and cats blending amicably in the bright sun.
