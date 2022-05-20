Join the artists of ARTworks Vass on Friday, May 27, from 5 to 8 p.m., as they welcome the season with art that celebrates summer. The beach, the mountains, gardens in full bloom, lawn art and more will be featured subject matter. Artists will demonstrate, there will be nibbles served hot from a grill with summertime flair, and door prizes will be awarded during this free, family-friendly event.
This month’s featured artists are Jean Skipper, Jodi Ohl, Debbie Keen, Beth Roy and Laura Scott. Individually they’re painters, potters, jewelry artists and resin makers. Together they are the hosts and teachers of a weeklong art retreat held on Ocracoke Island.
Their most recent retreat, in April, inspired them personally and professionally, and they’ll be debuting work influenced by their time together on the island.
“We’ve been hosting our ReMe Retreats on Ocracoke at least annually since 2013,” said Skipper. “Artists travel from around the country to learn with us in a historic inn. This year we had guests from Colorado, New York, Florida, Pennsylvania and Georgia, along with our fellow North Carolinians. We teach, create, cook and gather communally in this amazingly inspiring environment.”
The retreat house is the oldest home on the island. It has rockers on the front porch, a private sound-side beach, and there is a family graveyard onsite.
“All of this, plus our creative friends from Ocracoke, and every guest in attendance con- tribute to the experience. Inspiration overflows, and each of us is cele- brating that in our most recent work,” Skipper said.
Rich and Diane Flanegan, an artistic husband and wife duo who live in Pinehurst, will also be featured during the May 27 opening event. They’re originally from the seaside town of Cape May, N.J., where they owned and operated a gallery and framing store. Diane’s stained glass is influenced by summers at the beach.
She’ll be introducing one of her largest stained glass mermaids along with several of her “Wild Women Mermaids.” These funky one-of-a-kind mermaids are creatures from her imagination, and she describes them as having “the soul of a gypsy, and the spirit of a mermaid.” Rich’s work in fine oil painting has a more realistic feeling to it, and he’ll be debuting several new pieces in his seaside collection.
Kathleen Miller, a decorative painter who lives in Southern Pines, may be best known locally for her paintings of barns, birds and flowers. This month she’ll be debuting her beach collection and historic seascapes. Lighthouses, shore birds and windswept beaches were the creative inspiration behind Miller’s latest paintings.
“They’ll leave you longing for the wind in your hair and the sand between your toes!” Skipper added.
For summer’s favorite patriotic holidays and Father’s Day, the gallery will also be introducing the latest collection of folk art fish by Reggie Carde, metal military sculptures that are both whimsical and patriotic at the same time, and one-of-a-kind hand turned wooden bowls and platters by Mike Girimont.
ARTworks Vass is located at 129 Main St. in historic downtown Vass. It is home to more than 130 artists, classes in a variety of mediums, and a new pottery center that will debut wheel throwing classes and a membership program this month. For information, visit www.ARTworksVass.com or call (910) 24504129 or email info@artworksvass.com.
