Treat your Valentine to a very special brunch for a very special cause. For 18 years, Moore Free and Charitable Clinic has been making Moore County a healthier place to live for all, regardless of income or insurance status. This is made possible by the generosity of this community.
The Hearts and Hands Valentines Brunch on Sunday, Feb. 5, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Carolina Hotel, 80 Carolina Vista Drive, in Pinehurst. Enjoy the famous Carolina Hotel brunch buffet, musical entertainment, roses for the ladies and warm fellowship. One of the clinic’s medical community partners will be featured in a brief presentation. A cash bar will be available. All proceeds will support quality health care for low income, uninsured residents of Moore County.
The event is our way of honoring the compassionate hearts and skilled hands of our wonderful staff, providers and volunteers, said a spokesperson. “We could not do it without them!”
Moore Free and Charitable Clinic is a private, nonprofit that treats common chronic health conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, offering an alternative to urgent care facilities or a hsopital emergency room, and also provides medication through its own pharmacy to eligible unisured residents.Most of the clinic’s health care professionals work on a volunteer basis and the clinic has strong connections to local health providers. The nonprofit clinic is funded primarily through donations, as well as receiving funding from grants and contributions from the county and FirstHealth of the Carolinas.
For more information, call Leilani at (910) 246-6333 (Ext. 216).
