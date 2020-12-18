Poppies remain a World War I symbol. Ration stamps and posters (Uncle Sam, Rosie the Riveter) represent World War II. For The Year of COVID-19 make that masks.
When the bomb exploded in March, availability was limited to small supplies kept on hand by pharmacies. The kind worn by surgeons and other hospital personnel were expensive and scarce. It took a few weeks for Asian manufacturers to start offering “disposable non-medical” masks in boxes of 50 and 100. Until then it was hankies, bandanas, napkins et al.
Locally, a Pinewild sewing group produced thousands to distribute, free, to non-medical hospital employees. They used colorful fabrics in an array of stripes, florals, geometrics and solids. The masks became conversation pieces, cheerful and pretty.
Before you could say Anthony Fauci, masks became not only fashionable, but a political bone to chew. The deniers went bare-faced. Sadly, many sickened, and some died. Everybody else made a brave attempt, uncomfortable though they were.
(Here’s where the pandomaniacs jump in for a slice-and-dice about restricting personal freedoms.)
As sneezy spring deepened into steamy summer the market expanded; famous designers contributed their logos. Louis Vuitton, anyone? Smiley faces, shark teeth, flags, college and professional team affiliations, camouflage, beer logos, Mona Lisa, slogans appeared on masks made of filtration materials, some calling themselves bacteria or germ inhibitors even though corona is a virus.
Online companies like Fashion Masks diverted attention from the actual cause.
Meanwhile, the practice ridiculed by POTUS was championed by House Speaker/fashionista Nancy Pelosi. Every outfit had a coordinating mask, which she pulled down to masque her neck while speaking from the podium. Her masks replaced scarves, turtlenecks, chokers.
However, as Pelosi trod the world stage, I pondered their efficacy, still hoping they would inspire other women to accessorize.
The thing is, masks aren’t accessories. Public health officials don’t enlist Ralph Lauren. Most wear plain black well-fitting cloth masks that require washing.
I understand the rationale of fancy masks; people are more likely to wear them. The problem is cost. Masks don’t need rhinestones and macramé trim. Instead, they should be standardized and designed to hug the face. The 50 masks I bought online, made in China and branded AHOTOP (Wasn’t he a pharaoh?), marked “disposable protective, 3-ply, non-medical” have a serious flaw. The ply near the mouth and nose shreds as the day wears on. These filaments tickle, itch, irritate, sometimes provoking a sneeze.
Why hasn’t this vital piece of equipment been standardized? Rightly so, health officials mandate or at least beg us to wear them. Anything that helps slow this grim reaper should be embraced. But manufacturers need to meet standards, with costs subsidized, because filtering out microscopic droplets is so much more important than vampire teeth or puckered lips.
About lips. I’m guessing lipstick sales are way down, eye make-up way up. And, masks do generate some humor: I have a friend who, like me, grocery shops early in the morning. She is tall, slim with distinctive short curly white hair. There she is, 7:30 a.m., at Walmart. I tapped her shoulder: “Hi Sue.” Not Sue pulled down the mask, laughing.
As for militant hold-outs who insist their rights are being trampled upon, answer this: Do you tell the cop that speed limits prevent you from getting to work on time? That requiring auto insurance cuts into your entertainment budget? Do you buck leash laws? Drinking age? Heavens, imagine how the government demanding taxes infringes on personal freedom to spend money lawfully earned.
My granddaddy would call the refuseniks “ornery.” Then, he’d lay down the law.
It’s a sad state when laying down the law is the only way to force a compliance that scientists insist slows the spread of a disease which will sicken and kill for months, despite rollout of the vaccine.
The good news is that until recently, Moore County has avoided surges. Yet in the line of duty I encountered a ladies’ quilting group that meets indoors and refused to mask up for the interview, which didn’t happen.
If an aspirin could cure cancer, wouldn’t you take it? Then quit griping about donning a simple device proven to help vanquish 2020’s vicious V.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.