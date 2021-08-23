Sandhills Community College will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shots will be available for students, faculty, staff and community members. The clinic will be held in the Peterson Dining Commons in Dempsey Student Center and will be provided by the Moore County Health Department.
Those choosing to receive the shot can choose either the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The last appointment will be at 1:30 p.m. to accommodate for check-in and check-out times. Participants ages 12-17 must have a parent or legal guardian present.
Dempsey Student Center is located in the rear of campus at 3395 Airport Road in Pinehurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.