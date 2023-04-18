The Sandhills Woman’s Exchange will be hosting their public annual meeting at the Pine Crest Inn on Monday, May 8. This event will be informative for members and the public since USGA communications professional Janeen Driscoll will be speaking to the gathering to share more on Golf House Pinehurst and the USGA’s focus as a new neighbor in the village.
Driscoll has worked in the golf industry since 2000 and is now serving her ninth year on the USGA corporate team. She directs all brand communications efforts for golf’s global leader, connecting golfers with the USGA’s mission to unify, showcase, govern and advance the game.
A native of Pittsburgh, Driscoll graduated from Bethany College and is a member of the university’s communications Wall of Fame. She is a USGA representative for the UN Sports for Climate Action, serves on the advisory council of the Moore County Airport and is a board member of the Sandhills Chapter of the First Tee, among other community service activities. She and her husband, Patrick, and two daughters relocated from New Jersey to the Sandhills in 2021, as the USGA builds towards a late 2023 opening of the Golf House Pinehurst campus.
Registration for the breakfast/brunch begins at 10 a.m. for the $25 ticket. Board members will recognize volunteers, events and recap the year’s finances. In addition to the business meeting before the speaker, members of the SWE will be voting on bylaw changes and additions. It is important that members be aware of these changes and either stop in at the cabin or request a digital copy of the newly proposed bylaws ahead of time.
For reservations and payment, call (910) 295-4677 or stop by the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, at 15 Azalea Road, in Pinehurst. A $1 fee will be added for credit card reservations.
Hours of operation for the nonprofit are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; lunch is served at 11 a.m. The historical 1823 log cabin will be closed for the summer season from Friday, May 26 until reopening day on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Volunteer opportunities include: cashier volunteer in the artisan gift shop, waitress in the Cabin Café, garden upkeep and a variety of committees. Stay up-to-date online at www.sandhillswe.org.
