The Artists League of the Sandhills May exhibit will feature the art of Janis Loehr and Jane Maloy. Each artist has a unique style and the show promises to be interesting. An opening reception will be held Friday, May 5, from 5 to 7 p.m., open to the public.
Loehr grew up and lived most of her life in Rochester, N.Y. In 2017, she and her husband retired to Pinehurst. As her husband plays golf, Loehr plays with art supplies and ideas. They both enjoy traveling, and Loehr often attends classes and retreats to learn new art techniques. Locally, she enjoys classes at the Artists League. She is an abstract artist working in acrylics, collage, mixed media and encaustic wax.
Maloy has been involved with some form of art throughout her life. However, she didn’t start painting until 2017. She found painting the best form of art to express her love of nature and animals. Maybe because of that, she finds it to be the most enjoyable and the most rewarding. This continues to be a learning process for Maloy and she hopes to spread her wings over the next several years. While at the show, stop by studio No. 30 to see more of her work.
The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994, to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks.
The gallery is located in historic downtown Aberdeen, at 129 Exchange St., in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal, where you will find the largest selection of fine art in the Sandhills with 34 studios and hundreds of available paintings to view. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, from 12 to 3 p.m. For information about membership, classes, workshops and monthly gallery exhibits, contact the Artists league at (910) 944-3979 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekdays) or artistleague@windstream.net or online at www.artistleague.org.
