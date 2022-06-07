Nothing today is easy for students navigating their high school years, and for those students who choose a nontraditional path or who face learning challenges in a traditional classroom, the journey seems to be a bit foggier and beset with obstacles. Despite this fact, invested teachers and administrators often find creative opportunities to prove “the norms” almost always possess an exception and allow for teaching and learning outside of the classroom setting.
Let me share some insights about a group of spirited and diligent young people and their amazing teachers from Union Pines High School who shared their time and talent with Life Care Pregnancy Center in Carthage. Not just once to check the box for activity or service, but almost every Wednesday or Thursday for the last several months this team partnered with us to ready our clinic space. These young people – juniors and seniors – participate in a program called OCS or Occupational Course of Study which helps them build life skills, community connections, and an understanding of teamwork. They gain experience working on projects, leading and following, and through extensive opportunities to use and refine personal skills, they are given a headstart on the myriad of expectations and responsibilities awaiting them.
Ms. Wilson, Mr. Reynolds, Mrs. Moon, Mr. Thomas, and Mr. Hackett taught and worked alongside the students. These teachers do not just sit back and watch. They instruct, model and jump right in to help the students complete whatever task is at hand. “All hands on deck” is their motto. These students, without a doubt, found themselves in the classroom of life.
During the final stages of the renovation of our new building, the students and their teachers took over the dust-ladened, newly remodeled second floor, started cleaning, then finalized each office by building desks and moving cabinets, and organizing the chaos within. This was no easy task and was not completed in just one day, but many.
The students arrived each day with smiles and stories, ready to lend a helping hand to the task of the day. It is not an exaggeration to say that we would not be fully operational today without their assistance.
LCPC exists to support women on the journey of life: providing pregnancy testing, limited ultrasounds, material support, pregnancy and childbirth education, parenting programs, post-abortive referrals, and caring support. We are able to do what we do because the benevolence of others allows us to be here. We strive to be a light in the darkness, a yes when everyone else says no, and hope when there seems to be none. LCPC is a safe place for women and babies, and these UPHS students helped make it what it is today.
These students shine brightly and their work is a testament to teachers’ and administrators’ willingness to provide creative opportunities for each student to succeed.
As a teacher and coach myself, the end result of any learning is the application of the skill or skills. One cannot take and pass a test to prove proficiency in kindness, diligence and resilience. These students went above and beyond, proving their mettle and character, and I predict they will soar further with these skills than by acing an academic test. We were and continue to be blessed by their willingness to go outside of the academic “box” and share their talents with us. Today, women and babies find themselves in a welcoming, clean, and vibrant center because the students and their teachers are committed to a mission — to learn and work together to develop life skills that will benefit the future of our communities, societies, and world. They deserve serious applause, and they have our sincere and heartfelt gratitude. If you see the students walking around town, please stop and acknowledge their gifts. They have intrepidly supported a community organization that works hard every day to support women and babies on the journey of life. In the end, we are all on this journey together.
Barbara Lambdin is executive director of the Life Care Pregnancy Center, in Carthage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.