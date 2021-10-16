The Union Pines Marching Vikings will be hosting the annual Viking Classic Marching Band Competition on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 8 p.m. at Union Pines High School. Admission to the event is $8, but free for children six and under. You can purchase tickets at the gate or in advance here: https://gofan.co/app/events/394961?schoolId=NC2424.
Several concessions will offer a variety of food. This is a major fundraiser that will enable the Marching Vikings to purchase much needed equipment, such as new uniforms, instruments, music, transportation costs, spring band trip expenses and upgrades on vehicles/trailers for the band.
There will be 19 bands in competition from across the state, ranging from Class 1A to Class 5A. “Come prepared to have a fun-filled day and be entertained by great music and shows,” says band director Rob Hill.
The opening ceremonies will begin at 1 p.m., and the first band will perform at 1:15 p.m. The awards ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m., and the Union Pines Marching Vikings will perform in exhibition preceding the awards ceremony. Trophies for the awards ceremony will be presented by the Union Pines Marching Viking seniors, along with Moore County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bob Grimesey.
“This year the Marching Vikings are excited to present ‘What Goes Around Comes Around,’” says Hill. “This show is about how one decision can affect many others or the sum of a person’s actions that decide fate in the future, following as effect from cause, or in this case, what ‘Goes Around Comes Around,’ whether good or bad, you make the choice. In other words, Karma.”
The award-winning Union Pines Marching Vikings take the field under the direction of Hill. The drumline instructor is Donnie Bentley, the sideline percussion instructor is Tim Haley, and the color guard instructors are Makayla Szewcyk and Morgan Smith.
This year’s group is led by drum majors Cody Green and Raine Brown. The captains are Karsen Bell (woodwinds), Holden Dull (brass), Caanan Theis (field percussion), Emma Turonis (sideline percussion), and Nicole Volk (color guard).
The Marching Vikings compete in the largest divisions, classes 4 and 5A, even though their school size is classified as a 3A school because of the large size of the band, an impressive statistic that isn’t typical for high school bands. They also typically represent around 13 percent of the school’s population, another equally impressive statistic. This year’s recent awards include straight superior ratings at all competitions, as well as first place color guard, first place general effect, first place marching, first place music, first place drum major, and first place percussion in their divisions at multiple competitions, to include a tie for Grand Champion at the Pinecrest Band Fest, and first overall in their division.
In recent years the Marching Vikings have taken the Grand Champion spot at the Eastern Randolph County Marching Band Competition, with the top overall percussion and visual ensemble scores of the day, and Grand Champion trophy at the Brick Capital Classic at Lee County in Sanford. In competition, the judged caption categories are music, marching, color guard, drum major, percussion and general effect (the combination of the overall visual aspect of music, marching, and color guard combined). The Marching Vikings have also competed at U.S Bands and Bands of America competitions (country-wide competitions), and have represented the state of North Carolina at the National Festival of States performance in San Antonio, Texas. They have also been the North Carolina band representative for the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C., another very prestigious honor. They recently competed at the Festival in the Parks competition at Busch Gardens, Va., receiving a superior rating in the highest graded level of music, as well as top overall music score of the day, winning the band of the day trophy. The Wind Ensemble also has received superior ratings at the North Carolina state level Music Performance Adjudication/Assessment in recent years in the top graded level of music, grade level VI.
The Marching Vikings have competed this year at Pinecrest and North Iredell, and also intend to compete at Gray’s Creek and then will play host to the Viking Classic and will finish the season at the annual Lee County High School Brick Capital Classic.
“Thanks to all the local businesses and parents that have contributed to this year’s Viking Classic,” says Hill.
The Union Pines band students will begin their annual three-week fruit sale starting in November. “The fruit will be delivered straight to your house in early December,” says Hill.
Those interested in fresh Florida fruit and supporting the band should contact any Union Pines band member or Rob Hill at Union Pines High School. Visit the band’s website at www.unionpinesband.org for more pertinent information about the band and their performance schedules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.