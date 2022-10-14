The Union Pines Marching Vikings perform in exhibition at the 28th annual Viking Classic marching band competition, hosted by the Union Pines Marching Vikings Band, Oct. 23, 2021 at Woodrow Wilhoit Stadium, in Cameron, N.C. Nearly 20 marching bands in four classifications participated in the competition. (Photo by Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot)
Nineteen marching bands will compete in a fun-filled afternoon when the Union Pines Marching Vikings host the Annual Viking Classic marching band competition on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 12:30 to 6:30 pm., at 1981 Union Church Road, Cameron. The event is open to the public; admission is $8, and free for children 6 years and under.
This is a major fundraiser that will enable the Marching Vikings to purchase much needed equipment, such as new uniforms, instruments and music, and also provides assistance with transportation costs, spring band trip expenses,and upgrades on vehicles/trailers and sound equipment for the band.
Marching bands from across the state, ranging from class 1A to class 5A, will compete. Come prepared to be entertained with great music and shows. Concessions will be open for food and beverages.
Opening ceremonies will begin at 12:30 p.m., and the first band will perform at 12:45 p.m., starting with the class 1A bands. The awards ceremony will take place at 6:45 p.m., and the Union Pines Marching Vikings will perform an exhibition preceding the awards ceremony. Trophies for the awards ceremony will be presented by the Union Pines Marching Viking seniors along with Moore County Schools administrative staff.
This year the award-winning Marching Vikings are excited to present “Peculiar,” under the direction of Rob Hill. The show takes the normal and turns it on the side. To be peculiar is extraordinary when the world around you is ordinary. There are exciting brass moments, flourishing woodwinds features, captivating guard visuals and driving percussion.
Joining Hill, the Union Pines Marching Vikings take the field with drumline instructor, Donnie Bentley; sideline percussion instructor, Tim Haley; and color guard instructor, Morgan Smith.
This year’s group is led by student drum majors Madeline Gagnard, Ashley Wallace and Jackson Carmichael. The woodwind captains are Jackson Baker and Bella Pearsall. The brass captains are Isaiah Mason and Madeline Lehman. The field percussion captains are Melson Phillips and Sam Lockamy. The sideline captain is Brandon Andrews, and the color guard captain is Sophia Smith.
The Marching Vikings compete in the largest divisions, classes 4 and 5A, even though their school size is classified as a 3A school because of the large size of the band. This is an impressive feat that isn’t typical for high school bands. Band members also typically represent around 10 to 14 percent of the school’s entire population, which is another equally impressive statistic.
Recent awards for the Marching Vikings include straight superior ratings at all competitions, as well as second place finishes in class 4A at their first two competitions of this year. They also received high superior placement scores in percussion, color guard, music, general effect and marching, to include first place in the drum major caption. They also recently took the runner up Grand Champion Band of the Day in competition among many bands throughout the state at the recent Rumble in the Jungle competition at South View. In recent years the Marching Vikings have taken the Grand Champion spot at the Grays Creek Battle in the Bears Den, and the Eastern Randolph County Marching Band Competition with the top overall percussion and visual ensemble scores of the day, as well as Grand Champion trophy at the Brick Capital Classic at Lee County in Sanford.
In marching band competition, the judged caption categories are music, marching, color guard, drum major, percussion and general effect (the combination of the overall visual aspect of music, marching, and color guard combined).
The Marching Vikings have also competed at U.S Bands and Bands of America competitions (country-wide competitions), and have represented the state of North Carolina at the National Festival of States performance in San Antonio, Texas. They have also been the North Carolina bands representative for the national Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C., another very prestigious honor. They recently competed at the Festival in the Parks competition at Busch Gardens, Va., and Charlotte, receiving multiple superior ratings in the highest graded level of music, as well as top overall music score of the day, winning the band of the day trophy. The wind ensemble also has received superior ratings at the North Carolina state level music performance adjudication/assessment in recent years in the top graded level of music, grade level VI.
The Marching Vikings have competed this year at Pinecrest and South View, and also intend to compete at Topsail, will then play host to the Viking Classic and will finish the season at the annual Lee County High School Brick Capital Classic.
Hill extends his thanks, on behalf of the Marching Vikings, to all the local businesses and parents that have contributed to this year’s Viking Classic.
In addition to the competition, Union Pines band students will begin their annual three-week-long fruit sale starting in November. If you are interested in purchasing fresh Florida fruit and supporting the band, contact any Union Pines band member or you may visit the band’s website at www.unionpinesband.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.