Toni “TJ” Chavis, of Carthage, a graduate of Sandhills Community College and Union Pines High School, will exhibit her art in the show "Trusting the Process" at the University of South Carolina at Beaufort.
The exhibition will be on display April 15 through May 15 in the Sea Islands Center Gallery, located at 1106 Carteret St., in Beaufort, S.C. The public is welcome to attend the opening reception on Thursday, April 28, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
This exhibition celebrates the conclusion of Chavis’s study toward her bachelor’s degree in studio art from the University of South Carolina Beaufort.
Other participating artists are Rebecca Ball, Maddie Batey, Aubrey Cassidy, Heavenly Johnson, Emma Montgomery, Claire Morgan, Ana Quinones and Kristen Thorne.
