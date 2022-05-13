On Saturday, May 21, Tryon Palace will be presenting “Pathways to Freedom: The Underground Railroad” in the Cullman Performance Hall at the North Carolina History Center. 

The symposium agenda includes scholars and special programming to explore this complex network of secret routes, safe houses, and courageous and caring people.  

The Underground Railroad refers to the efforts of enslaved African Americans to escape bondage. Wherever slavery existed, there were efforts to escape: Many were carefully planned, some were opportunistic. Planned efforts were often complex secret plans with assistance from others, often called conductors. Harriet Tubman is known as the most famous “conductor.”

The methods and routes varied and included escape by both land and sea. These acts of self-emancipation labeled slaves as “fugitives,” “escapees,” or “runaways,” but “freedom seekers” is a more accurate description.  During each subsequent decade while slavery was legal in the United States, efforts to escape increased and became more refined. 

Tryon Palace will present a day of learning as speakers and panelists delve into what is known and unknown about the Underground Railroad, both nationally and more specifically in eastern North Carolina. The agenda includes a film presentation, academic speakers, a performance of “Songs of Freedom” about the Underground Railroad by the Craven Community College Choir and three panel sessions: The First Underground Railroad in North America; The Second and Last Underground Railroads, 1800 – 1865; and Legacies of America’s Underground Railroads.

The keynote speaker is Dr. Timothy D. Walker, professor of history at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, where he serves on the executive board of the Center for Portuguese Studies and Culture.  

The Tryon Palace African American Advisory Committee has assisted with the presentation of this symposium.

“The executive director, staff and planners at Tryon Palace are to be commended for offering the public this full view of this country’s popularly named Underground Railroad,” said Dr. David C. Dennard, chairman, Tryon Palace African American Advisory Committee.

“Pathways to Freedom: The Underground Railroad” begins at 8 a.m., and ends at 5 p.m. Registration for the event is $5, plus tax and includes lunch. Space is limited, so register to secure your spot.

For more information, contact Sharon Bryant, African American Outreach Coordinator, at (252) 639-3592, or sharon.bryant@ncdcr.gov. To register, call (252) 639-3524, or purchase your ticket at the North Carolina History Center ticket desk located at 529 S. Front Street, New Bern, 28562.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days