Dr. Susan Edkins

Dr. Susan Edkins, middle, pictured with Dr. Teri Schlosser (left), UNCP professor and vice president of NCAAHE and Dr. Robert Lindsay, NCAAHE president. Photo courtesy UNC-Pembroke

Dr. Susan Edkins has spent the better part of three decades building a top-notch athletic training program at UNC Pembroke. Under Edkins's leadership, scores of graduates have enjoyed successful careers in athletic training.

The longtime athletic training director was presented with the Linda Harrill Rudisill Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual NC Shape Convention, held Sunday, March 13, in Winston-Salem. Award recipients are master teachers, advocates and innovators who have demonstrated lifelong achievement and dedication to health education.  

"I am honored to have my life's work recognized by my colleagues for such a prestigious award," Edkins said. "I have spent the last 31 years at UNC Pembroke advocating for access to appropriate health care for athletes of all ages and abilities. I am passionate about the role athletic trainers play in the health of our communities, especially in rural and underserved areas."  

Edkins currently serves as athletic training program director and senior lecturer for health education in the Department of Kinesiology. She played a significant role in the athletic training program gaining accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education in 2007.   

During her distinguished career, Edkins has also served as the NCAA Healthcare Administrator and the NCAA Compliance Officer in the Department of Athletics, as well as the clinical education coordinator and program director for the undergraduate and graduate athletic training program. She has recently taken on a broader role within the Department of Kinesiology, which offers a bachelor's degree in exercise and sport science with tracks in exercise physiology, recreation and sport administration and health promotion. 

"I couldn't have accomplished what I have without the support of my family, especially my late husband, Brian Edkins," she said. "I am also grateful to my colleagues at UNC Pembroke for their support, especially Dr. Beverly Justice, who has worked side-by-side with me over the years in the athletic training program. My greatest joy is having a positive impact on my students' lives. We have so many graduates of our program providing health care to high school athletes in this region of the state, which makes me so happy. I look forward to continuing to guide students toward a career in athletic training as well as other careers in kinesiology."

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days