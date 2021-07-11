UNC Pembroke has been ranked among the Best Colleges for gaining a master’s degree in addiction counseling.
UNCP’s Master of Social Work program is ranked No. 33 in the country, according to Addiction Counselor, an independently owned educational resource. The MSW program offers a substance use and addiction recovery emphasis. A graduate certificate in addictions counseling is also available.
The certificate program is offered to counseling students, graduates of UNCP’s counseling program and applicants with a master’s degree in a human services field from an accredited educational institution. The graduate certificate in addictions counseling prepares students for addiction-specific professional counseling careers, leadership roles and advocacy positions.
Connect with UNC Pembroke on social media or online at uncp.edu to learn how the university is changing lives through education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.