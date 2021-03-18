Hunt

Shannon Hunt

Shannon Hunt, a 2019 graduate of UNC Pembroke, is continuing her medical training in the physician assistant studies program at Pfeiffer University.  

Hunt earned a bachelor’s degree in biology with a biomedical emphasis and began the PA program in January. As a student, Hunt was involved in extracurricular activities in and out of the classroom as a member of Lambda Sigma Sophomore Society, Tri Beta, National College Honor Society, Alpha Chi and NC-Health Careers Access Program (HCAP). 

She was also a Gates Millennium Scholar and COMPASS Scholar. 

“My experience at UNCP was rewarding in ways I could not see until I graduated,” Hunt says. “I created lifelong relationships with some of the most intelligent individuals. The personal bonds I created with my professors and colleagues made my time there so valuable. I learned so much at UNCP about biology and about myself, and I am forever indebted to this institution.” 

Hunt, of Rowland, is among 36 students who make up this year’s cohort in the PA program at Pfeiffer University. She’s grateful for the experience and skills she gained at UNCP, which she says prepared her for the next chapter of her academic journey. 

“UNCP required me to study hard and effectively. The education and training I received at UNCP truly prepared me for my next steps in life,” says Hunt. “There were times when I was completely stressed out, but when I look back, I’m grateful for every long night I had while I attended UNCP.” 

Upon graduation, Hunt plans to become a certified physician assistant and practice in women’s health or dermatology.

