The Women’s Empowerment Summit at UNC Pembroke will feature several speakers poised to share personal stories of resiliency, balance and overcoming adversity.
The inspiring virtual experience will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 19. Keynote speakers are Hilary Cooper, assistant general counsel at AvePoint, and Julia Beach Pierce, associate general counsel for the Public Health Division with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Each year our Women’s Empowerment Summit is always such a great event. Our participants come to fellowship with their friends and family and leave feeling inspired. Although this year’s event is virtual, our presenters will give talks on topics that will still resonate with our audience,” said Mary Beth Locklear, director of the Office for Regional Initiatives at UNCP.
In her role, Pierce oversees more than 100 attorneys and support staff who represent the Centers for Disease Control, the National Institutes of Health programs, such as the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Public Health and Science Branch programs and the Indian Health Service. Prior to this role, she was an attorney in the IHS Branch for 22 years, 11 of which she served as the deputy associate general counsel. She is the first woman and minority to serve in these roles.
In 2010, she was the first Native American to become the deputy associate general counsel for the Indian Health Service Branch. In 2018, Pierce was awarded the Shaping Justice Award for Extraordinary Achievement for her work with HHS in Indian country. In 2021, she was chosen to lead the OGC Public Health Division during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Pierce and her team provide legal advice to every level of government including Congress and the White House. A native of Robeson County, Pierce is the daughter of Julian T. Pierce, attorney and Robeson County civil rights leader, who founded Lumbee River Legal Services.
Cooper previously served as senior legal counsel at SAS Institute in Cary. Prior to that, she served as a senior attorney with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services representing the Indian Health Service. She has spent almost 15 years studying and engaging in discussions concerning violence against women. Currently, she serves as a member of the North Carolina Domestic Violence Commission.
In addition, she recently served on the Orange County Rape Crisis Center Board of Directors, where she began as a volunteer in college. She also remains an active volunteer with Legal Aid of North Carolina where she started in law school, working on domestic violence cases. This work contributed to her completing the most pro bono hours in her law school class. Cooper has spent most of her life in a political family that advocates for fairness and works toward prosperity for all, regardless of gender.
The summit presenters include Crystal Moore, director of Student Health Services at UNCP; LynnDee Horne, director of Counseling and Psychological Services at UNCP; Charla Suggs, associate director of the UNCP Brave Health Center; Veronica Hardy, associate professor in the Department of Social Work at UNCP; UNCP alumna Brittany Chavis, supervisor and instructor at Southeastern Lifestyles Fitness Center; and Kim Pevia, life coach and motivational speaker.
Also offering greetings on behalf of UNCP will be Jasmine Coleman, assistant director of Academic and Military Outreach, First Lady Rebecca Cummings, Interim Provost Dr. Zoe Locklear and SGA President Cotrayia Hardison.
There will be virtual break-out sessions for summit participants to engage and provoke conversations that matter. Participants will also be given an opportunity to view pre-recorded presentations and engage with speakers in a live Zoom question-and-answer session.
There is no cost to attend. To register, visit uncp.edu/womenempowerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.