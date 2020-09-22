Drs. Malinda Maynor Lowery and Arwin Smallwood will facilitate a discussion titled “Sharing Black and Native Histories” as part of UNC Pembroke’s Virtual Diversity Series.
The webinar will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 and can be accessed at uncp.edu/virtualdiversity. The talk will be recorded and made available at the same link.
Lowery and Smallwood will explore and discuss the shared histories and experiences of American Indians and African Americans in the United States, particularly their efforts to combat and abate white supremacy and social injustice. They will also delve into how American Indians, Africans and Europeans shaped the history of North Carolina.
Lowery is a historian and documentary film producer, who is a member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. She is a professor of history at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and director of the Center for the Study of the American South. Her second book, “The Lumbee Indians: An American Struggle,” was published by UNC Press in 2018. The book is a survey of Lumbee history from the 18th century to the present, written for a general audience.
Smallwood is professor and chair of the Department of History and Political Science at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. Born and raised in Indian Woods, his research focuses on the relationships between African Americans, Native Americans and Europeans in eastern North Carolina. He is the author of several books including, “The Atlas of African American History and Politics: From the Slave Trade to Modern Times” and “ Bertie County: An Eastern North Carolina History.”
The event is co-sponsored by the REACH Program and the Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity.
The Virtual Diversity Series bridges the virtual gap between social distancing and celebrating the rich diversity of the UNC Pembroke community. The series, which began in April, has featured Lakota John, Dr. David Walton, Alexander Brandt, Jennifer Dressen, Qi “Larry” Liu and Dr. Marvin Richardson.
