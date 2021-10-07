UNC Pembroke received a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVM) to support the university’s Sexual Violence Prevention and Advocacy Program. 

The grant will help the university expand its efforts to proactively prevent and respond to sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking on campus. The funds will be spread over three years. 

The Sexual Violence Prevention and Advocacy Program serves both students and employees. The project will cover prevention educational programming and advocacy for all students and employees and target incoming students and American Indian students and employees. 

This renewed grant funding will support UNCP’s ongoing efforts to provide confidential support and advocacy, a coordinated and well-trained response system, coordinated accommodations for students and employees experiencing sexual violence and trauma and educational programming. 

The grant coordinator will partner with campus and community partners, including the Rape Crisis Center of Robeson County, the Southeastern Family Violence Center and the Pembroke Police Department. Funds will also be utilized to provide educational training for campus and local law enforcement.  

The grant is part of a $549,860 continuation grant which UNCP initially received in 2017.

