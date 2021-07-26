Pinehurst native Savannah Thompson is living out her dream.
She’s combining her lifelong love of golf with her passion for video production as an associate producer for the Golf Channel at NBC Sports — one of the nation’s most recognized broadcasting companies.
Thompson works on several shows, including “Golf Today” and “Golf Central.” This summer, she got the opportunity to do field production for the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. In her line of work, she has rubbed shoulders with the sport’s biggest names, such as Rory McIlroy.
Thompson attributes her early-career success to the hands-on experience she gained as a broadcasting student at UNC Pembroke.
“The Mass Communication Department prepared me immensely for my career,” she says. “Dr. Jamie Litty, professor Terence Dollard and Sallyann Clark were like my family. I can confidently say not a lot of people get a hands-on broadcasting degree like UNCP offers. I learned how to use programs which I use to this day.”
A former member of the UNCP women’s golf team, the Pinehurst native landed a job with the Golf Channel in Orlando, Fla., after earning her degree in 2018. When the Golf Channel became part of NBC Sports, she relocated to Stamford, Conn., the headquarters for NBC Sports Group.
“My UNCP experience was unforgettable,” she says. “I can’t thank the entire mass communications department enough. They truly set me up for success.”
About UNC Pembroke
Established in 1887 as a normal school to train American Indian teachers, UNC Pembroke today has an enrollment of 8,262 in 41 undergraduate and 18 graduate programs. UNCP is a constituent institution of the University of North Carolina System. Connect with UNC Pembroke on social media or online at uncp.edu to learn how the university is changing lives through education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.