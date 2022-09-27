Earlier this year, Jon and Rebecca Davis agreed to sponsor and host a family of five from Ukraine. In a matter of days, the family was put in touch virtually with Victoria and Sasha Bandura, and their three young children, Diana, Yaruk and Ela.
The Banduras arrived in July, after abandoning everything they owned, save for three carry-on bags and three backpacks.
Joan Owen, donor chair at Emmanuel Thrift Shop, reached out to the family. She hoped the downtown Southern Pines-based nonprofit retail store could provide clothing and any other needs they might have. On a recent Sunday, Owen and volunteer Donna McClung met with the Banduras.
“We were heartbroken to hear their stories of what is happening in the Ukraine,” said shop manager, Lucie Saylor. “We plan to stay in touch with them as time goes on to see what other things the shop might provide.”
Emmanuel Episcopal Church owns the building on North East Broad Street and the Thrift Shop is an ongoing ministry. The shop itself is operated by an independent board of directors and a small army of about 70 volunteers from all denominations. More than 30 local agencies directly benefit from sales, including The Arc of Moore County’s First in Families, Back Pack Pals, Bethany and Bethesda houses, Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, Coalition for Human Care, 4-H Club programs, Emmanuel Lunch Ministry, Family Promise of Moore County, the Food Bank, Friend to Friend, Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills, Life Care Pregnancy, Meals on Wheels, the C.A.R.E. Group (Moore Buddies Mentoring and Moore County Literacy Council), Christmas For Moore, Moore Free Care Clinic, Northern Moore Family Resource Center, Penick Village Foundation, Prancing Horse, Sandhills Children’s Center, Snack Pack Pals, Linden Lodge, Pet Responsibility Committee, MIRA, Military Missions in Action, Project Santa and the Salvation Army.
“We often don’t see the benefit to the agencies we donate to,” added Saylor, “so to have first hand knowledge of helping a family is a blessing.”
